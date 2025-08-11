403
Rpost Unveils RAPTORTM AI Cybersecurity Command Center At Black Hat & ILTA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has debuted its groundbreaking RAPTORTM AI Cybersecurity Command Center, showcased at the Black Hat and ILTA security AI conferences. Powered by RPost's PRE-CrimeTM preemptive cybersecurity, RAPTOR AI enables organizations to detect, visualize, and neutralize content leaks-whether naïve or malicious-before cybercriminals can exploit them. The platform uses AI-driven forensic analysis to monitor third-party mailboxes, spot reconnaissance activity, and remotely control leaks outside an organization's network, offering agentic AI leak remediation to avert threats.
RAPTORTM AI's three specialized dashboards-Real-Time Threat Intelligence Leak, Third Party Risk & Leak, and Double DLPTM Insider Threat & Un-Leak hubs-go beyond traditional DLP. Instead of simply blocking or allowing sensitive messages, RAPTOR operates in the cloud“in the ether,” pausing or auto-locking risky transmissions to compromised or impersonated recipients. This advanced AI security hooks into outbound email flows, extends existing perimeter defenses, and requires no software installation-delivering a new era of proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity worldwide.
