1,836 Building Permits Issued In Second Quarter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality announced Saturday that the Building Permit Complex and the technical affairs departments in municipalities issued a total of 1,836 building permits during the second quarter of 2025, covering new permits as well as those for additions, modifications, and renewals.

In a statement, the Ministry said these permits covered 1,414 small-scale projects, 59 large-scale projects, and 363 other projects, reflecting the diversity of construction activity in the country.

The Ministry added that the same period also saw the issuance of 1,872 other permits or certificates, including 919 building completion certificates, 340 maintenance permits, 189 demolition permits, and 424 property information certificates.

Regarding approved engineering plans, the Ministry stated that a total of 91,887 plans were approved in the second quarter, including 62,237 for building permits, 25,522 for building completion certificates, 2,513 for maintenance permits, 1,310 for demolition permits, and 305 for property information certificates.