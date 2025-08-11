403
Police Arrest Over 530 at London Protest Supporting Palestine Action
(MENAFN) London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that 532 individuals were arrested during a Saturday demonstration supporting advocacy group Palestine Action, according to an update released Sunday.
By 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Sunday, 18 protesters remained in custody, while police stated that those whose identities had been verified were released on bail.
The protest, which drew an estimated 500 to 600 participants, began at Parliament Square. On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police reported that at least 365 people were detained during the event.
Social media images showed demonstrators holding signs declaring, "I oppose genocide." A video published by media features a detained woman addressing the camera, saying, "Arrest the people who are selling arms, killing and bombing ..."
In July, following a June incident where Palestine Action members infiltrated Royal Air Force Brize Norton, Members of Parliament voted to classify Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.
