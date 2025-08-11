U.S. CPI Due Out Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) (Q2) EPS of 14 cents, compared to 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Monday Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) (Q2) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) (Q2) EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of $5.17 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Barrick Mining Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Altius Minerals Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for seven cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Exchange Income Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of 90 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.13 compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



NFIB optimism index (July)

Consumer price index (July)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (July)



Featured Earnings

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) (Q2) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) (Q4) EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.94 in the prior-year quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) (Q2) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (June) In May, the total value of building permits issued in Canada rose by $1.4 billion (+12.0%) to reach $13.1 billion.

Featured Earnings

CAE Inc. Unlimited (T) (Q1) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Artemis Gold Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 23 cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 10 cents, compared to loss of 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 24 cents, compared to loss of 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of 52 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) (Q2) EPS of 80 cents, compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) (Q2) EPS of $2.57 compared to $2.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) (Q4) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

AutoCanada Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 55 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bird Construction Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 50 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) (Q2) EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.

Calian Group Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 99 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 11 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hydro One Limited (T.H) (Q2) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (August 9)

Producer price index (July)

Featured Earnings

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q3) EPS of $2.34, compared to $2.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) (Q3) EPS of $4.62, compared to $6.29 in the prior-year quarter.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) (Q2) EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of six cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

POET Technologies Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Profound Medical Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 27 cents, compared to loss of 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of 10 cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

U.S. retail sales (July)



Empire State manufacturing survey (Aug.)

Import price index (July)

Industrial Production (July)

Capacity utilization (July)

Business inventories (June)

Consumer sentiment (prelim) (August)

Featured Earnings

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) (Q2) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) (Q4) EPS for loss of 63 cents, compared to a gain of $1.41 in the prior-year quarter.

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) (Q2) EPS of seven cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (June) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) edged up 0.1% to $84.2 billion in May.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (June) There were 194,524 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in May, an increase of 5.0% from May 2024.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (June) Manufacturing sales decreased 0.9% in May, driven by declines in the petroleum and coal product and machinery subsectors.

CREA Stats (July) The number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLS Systems rose 2.8% on a month-over-month basis in June 2025, building on the 3.5% gain recorded in May.