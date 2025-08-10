Apple's Iphone 17 Pro To Debut With Higher Price Tag? Here's What We Know

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is already stirring buzz among tech fans and industry watchers and a trusted leaker has just revealed some key details about storage and pricing that hint at Apple's evolving strategy.

According to Setsuna Digital, known for accurate Apple leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro will finally start with 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity from the current iPhone 16 Pro's 128GB. (For context, the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max already starts at 256GB.) Setsuna noted,“In 2025, Pro will finally start at 256GB. This is really not easy for Apple.”

While this looks like good news for users wanting more onboard storage, there's a catch: the starting price is expected to rise by $50, and subsequently in UAE's currency. That means the base iPhone 17 Pro could cost around $1,049, or possibly $1,149 if factoring in the additional $100 Apple currently charges for 256GB models.

This follows a trend we've seen recently with Apple's pricing approach. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also started at 256GB storage, eliminating the 128GB entry-level option.

As for the non-Pro models, the iPhone 17 is expected to maintain the same $799 starting price as the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to replace the iPhone 16 Plus priced at $899, could cost more, possibly $949 or even $999, tech analysts say, to fill the gap left by the higher-end Pro models.

Apple fans won't have to wait long to get official details, as the tech giant is widely expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup in early September, with a likely event date around September 9.