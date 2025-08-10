403
Syria Slams SDF Conference as “Serious Blow” to Peace Talks
(MENAFN) The Syrian government issued a forceful denunciation on Saturday against a recent conference held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), labeling it a “serious blow” to ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
A senior official, speaking to local media, described the gathering in northeastern Syria as “not a unifying national framework” but instead a “fragile coalition” of factions aiming to disrupt Syria’s unity and sovereignty.
According to media, Damascus accused the conference attendees of “harboring separatist agendas, relying on foreign backing, and evading commitments under the peace process.”
The government also condemned the presence of “separatist figures involved in hostile acts,” asserting this represented “an attempt to internationalize the Syrian issue, invite foreign intervention, and reimpose sanctions.”
Authorities warned that the proposals presented at the meeting—including calls for a new “national army nucleus,” constitutional declaration revisions, and changes to administrative divisions—contradicted key points of the March 10 deal. This agreement mandates the full integration of civil and military bodies in northeastern Syria into official state structures.
Damascus further accused “extremist Kurdish factions” within the SDF of executing “systematic demographic change against Arab Syrians” under directives from Iraq’s Qandil Mountains, known as the operational base of the PKK terrorist group.
The government stressed that Syria’s future must be determined “through a permanent constitution approved by popular referendum,” dismissing factional agreements or armed force as valid methods.
In light of the conference, the source confirmed Syria’s decision to boycott upcoming meetings planned in Paris and to refuse negotiations with “any party seeking to revive the era of the defunct regime under any name or cover.”
Damascus called on the SDF to “seriously engage” in enforcing the March 10 accord and urged international mediators to “relocate all talks to the Syrian capital,” underscoring Damascus as “the legitimate and national address for dialogue among Syrians.”
The March 10 agreement, announced by the Syrian presidency, aimed to integrate the SDF into state institutions, reaffirm Syria’s territorial integrity, and reject separatist moves.
The SDF is largely controlled by the terrorist YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK.
Notably, Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, reportedly fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s rule since 1963.
In January, a new transitional administration was established under Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
