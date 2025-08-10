Suhail Fedayee, a former Afghanistan national jiu-jitsu champion, defeated his American opponent in an intense mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, preserving his undefeated record.

Competing in the 63-kilogram weight class under the Professional Fighting Championship (PFC) organization, Fedayee stepped into the cage against a U.S. representative. In the very first round, he secured victory with a decisive submission move.

The fight took place in the U.S. state of Texas, where Fedayee showcased remarkable technical skills and speed, forcing his opponent into a technical knockout. So far, he has fought four professional MMA matches and won all of them.

This latest victory has further cemented Fedayeei's position as one of the most successful Afghanistan's martial artists on the international stage, fueling hopes for his continued achievements in future competitions.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is one of the world's most popular combat sports, combining techniques from wrestling, jiu-jitsu, boxing, and other martial arts. Afghanistan athletes competing and achieving consistent victories in this field play a vital role in showcasing Afghanistan's sporting talent globally.

Fedayee's success story serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, many of whom face limited resources and opportunities at home. His achievements highlight the potential of fighters when given access to professional training and international exposure.

Sports analysts believe that continued victories by Afghan fighters like Fadaei could pave the way for greater Afghan representation in major MMA promotions, ultimately elevating the country's profile in the global sports arena.

