All Himachal Dams Operating Within Limits, Assures Disaster Management Authority

All major dams and barrages in Himachal Pradesh are currently operating within "permissible operational limits", the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Sunday, citing the 9:00 am daily monitoring report. According to the SDMA, the state's hydropower and irrigation reservoirs in the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna basins recorded varying inflows, "with no structure breaching its full reservoir level".

The Kol Dam on the Satluj registered one of the "highest inflows" at 1,100 cumecs, followed by the Pong Dam on the Beas at 1,397 cumecs, with an outflow of 1,078 cumecs.

Other high inflow points included Larji Barrage with 698.67 cumecs, Nathpa Dam at 670 cumecs, and Karcham Dam at 644.54 cumecs. The Bhakra Dam, a "key multi-purpose" reservoir on the Satluj, stood at its full reservoir level of 512.07 metres.

The SDMA noted that the Malana-II hydropower plant has remained shut since the August 1, 2024 flash flood, with dam gates kept open, while some projects, including Bhaba and Chanju-I, had temporarily reduced or "halted generation due to high silt levels" or maintenance.

Authorities continue to monitor pond levels, spillway outflows, and weather conditions closely, with most catchment areas experiencing cloudy to partly cloudy skies on Sunday morning.

Himachal Pradesh remains battered by the ongoing monsoon, with 359 roads, including one national highway, blocked; 145 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) down; and 520 water supply schemes disrupted as of Sunday morning, according to the SDMA.

The cumulative monsoon death toll in the state has climbed to 219 since the onset of rains, with 112 fatalities in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 107 lives lost in road accidents, the SDMA said.

District-wise reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) show that Mandi remains the "worst-hit" in terms of road connectivity, with 214 routes blocked, followed by Kullu with 91.“A landslide at Jhed (Khanag) has blocked National Highway-305, with light motor vehicles being diverted via Kandugad.”

Kullu also reported the highest number of power outages, with 50 DTRs disrupted, while Mandi recorded the "largest hit" to water supply infrastructure, with 367 schemes affected.

Authorities have advised residents to "remain alert" as fresh spells of heavy rainfall are expected in several districts over the next 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till at least August 12, raising concerns of further disruption and casualties.

"The scale of damage this monsoon has been unprecedented. Restoration work is being carried out round the clock, but people are advised to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and riverbank areas," a senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority earlier said.