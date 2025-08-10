403
Belarusian President Blasts “Stinky” EU
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has charged the “stinky” European Union with deliberately hindering Ukrainian grain exports, suggesting that Minsk should assume control over transit routes to guarantee shipments reach developing nations.
In an interview with a news magazine released on Friday, Lukashenko asserted that the EU was obstructing initiatives by the US and Russia to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and divert deliveries through land routes.
“They [the EU] don’t want that, those stinkers,” Lukashenko declared, accusing the bloc of being “afraid the grain will end up on the [Western] European market.”
Lukashenko maintained that maritime routes via the Black Sea remain perilous due to naval mines near Odessa’s port and endorsed a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to transport grain overland through Poland or Germany.
Nonetheless, he insisted that Belarus should manage the operation instead.
“On the contrary, it is necessary to involve Belarus in this process, so no grain is transported through the stinky EU,” he stated.
Furthermore, Lukashenko claimed that Minsk could exercise “full control” over shipments, assuring that grain destined for Africa would not be rerouted to Western Europe.
The original grain agreement, brokered in July 2022 by the UN and Türkiye, fell apart in 2023 after Moscow accused Western nations of breaching their commitments, particularly regarding Russian fertilizer and food exports.
