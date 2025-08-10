403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Atrocious Attacks Kill Nearly 61,400 Palestinians
(MENAFN) The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s genocidal campaign on the Gaza Strip has reached at least 61,369, the territory’s Health Ministry reported Saturday, describing the situation as a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.
In the past 24 hours alone, 39 bodies were recovered and 491 people were injured in Israeli attacks, bringing the total number of wounded since October 2023 to 152,850, according to the ministry’s statement.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.
The crisis is especially severe for those seeking humanitarian aid. Over the last day, 21 Palestinians were killed and 341 others wounded while attempting to access food or supplies. Since May 27, aid-related incidents have claimed 1,743 lives and left 12,590 injured.
Famine-related deaths continue to climb, with 11 people, including children, succumbing to starvation or malnutrition in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of starvation deaths to 212, including 98 children.
The Israeli military resumed its offensive on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that began in January. Since then, 9,862 Palestinians have been killed and 40,809 injured, the ministry reported.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity for their roles in the Gaza offensive.
Israel also remains the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing military campaign in the enclave.
In the past 24 hours alone, 39 bodies were recovered and 491 people were injured in Israeli attacks, bringing the total number of wounded since October 2023 to 152,850, according to the ministry’s statement.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.
The crisis is especially severe for those seeking humanitarian aid. Over the last day, 21 Palestinians were killed and 341 others wounded while attempting to access food or supplies. Since May 27, aid-related incidents have claimed 1,743 lives and left 12,590 injured.
Famine-related deaths continue to climb, with 11 people, including children, succumbing to starvation or malnutrition in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of starvation deaths to 212, including 98 children.
The Israeli military resumed its offensive on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that began in January. Since then, 9,862 Palestinians have been killed and 40,809 injured, the ministry reported.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity for their roles in the Gaza offensive.
Israel also remains the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing military campaign in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment