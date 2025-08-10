403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Barbaric Attacks Kill Six More Civilians
(MENAFN) At least six Palestinians were killed and several others wounded Sunday following a series of Israeli airstrikes and live-fire incidents across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by media.
Four civilians lost their lives in central Khan Younis after an Israeli drone reportedly struck a group of people, media reported.
Elsewhere, near the Netzarim corridor, Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd gathered in anticipation of humanitarian aid, killing two individuals and injuring multiple others, medical sources confirmed.
Additional casualties were reported in a separate shooting further south in Khan Younis, where Israeli gunfire targeted another group waiting for aid, leaving more civilians dead and wounded.
Health officials on the ground have issued repeated warnings that assaults on aid distribution sites are intensifying the region's dire humanitarian crisis. With Gaza's population already on the brink of famine, the disruption of aid access is proving catastrophic.
Despite hundreds of aid trucks lined up at Gaza’s borders, Israel has kept all crossings sealed since March 2, allowing in only minimal supplies—insufficient to meet basic survival needs.
The World Food Program has sounded the alarm, revealing that one-third of Gaza’s population has endured several days without food, describing the crisis as “unprecedented” in its severity. According to UN estimates, hundreds of trucks must enter daily to stave off widespread starvation.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has drawn increasing global condemnation. More than 61,300 Palestinians have been killed during the ongoing offensive, which has left much of the territory in ruins and spiraling toward humanitarian collapse.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza war.
Separately, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.
Four civilians lost their lives in central Khan Younis after an Israeli drone reportedly struck a group of people, media reported.
Elsewhere, near the Netzarim corridor, Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd gathered in anticipation of humanitarian aid, killing two individuals and injuring multiple others, medical sources confirmed.
Additional casualties were reported in a separate shooting further south in Khan Younis, where Israeli gunfire targeted another group waiting for aid, leaving more civilians dead and wounded.
Health officials on the ground have issued repeated warnings that assaults on aid distribution sites are intensifying the region's dire humanitarian crisis. With Gaza's population already on the brink of famine, the disruption of aid access is proving catastrophic.
Despite hundreds of aid trucks lined up at Gaza’s borders, Israel has kept all crossings sealed since March 2, allowing in only minimal supplies—insufficient to meet basic survival needs.
The World Food Program has sounded the alarm, revealing that one-third of Gaza’s population has endured several days without food, describing the crisis as “unprecedented” in its severity. According to UN estimates, hundreds of trucks must enter daily to stave off widespread starvation.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has drawn increasing global condemnation. More than 61,300 Palestinians have been killed during the ongoing offensive, which has left much of the territory in ruins and spiraling toward humanitarian collapse.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza war.
Separately, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment