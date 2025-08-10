403
U.S. JD Vance Convenes with Ukrainian, European Officials
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance convened with top Ukrainian and European security figures in the UK on Saturday to "establish common ground" ahead of the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy shared on X that he hosted a critical meeting at Chevening House with Vance, Ukraine’s Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and key European national security advisers. The focus was on strategizing the forthcoming actions for Ukraine peace.
"The UK’s support for Ukraine remains ironclad as we continue working towards a just and lasting peace," Lammy declared following the talks.
According to media, after last Wednesday’s meeting in Moscow between Putin and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump engaged in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
Witkoff, who participated in the call, reportedly conveyed that Putin had agreed to halt the conflict if Ukraine relinquished control over the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, along with Crimea—territories Russia annexed in 2014.
However, a Ukrainian official emphasized that even if Zelenskyy consented to these terms, a constitutional referendum would be required, as Ukraine’s Constitution forbids ceding territory without public approval.
Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any territorial concessions to end the war, which erupted in February 2022.
The high-stakes Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled for Friday in Alaska.
