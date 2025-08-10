403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sleepyhead Launches the Purr-fect Couch, India’s First Sofa Built for Both Humans and Cats
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, August 8th, 2025: Sleepyhead, the modern furniture and sleep solutions brand, has introduced a one-of-its-kind, limited-edition cat sofa to mark “International Cat Day”. India’s first sofa crafted for pet parents and their feline companions — blending Sleepyhead’s expertise in human comfort with Supertails’ deep understanding of feline needs. A limited drop of the Purr-fect Couch is available at an introductory price of INR 30,000, on the official brand website- mysleeyheadand at select Sleepyhead stores in Bengaluru, and buyers get a complimentary 6-month supply of cat food from Supertails.
Built for co-lounging, the cat sofa blends contemporary design with pet-friendly features, offering a thoughtful twist on shared comfort-
• Play Cubbies: Two cosy play spaces for the cats to hide and still be in their parent’s reach
• Scratch Pad: A designated scratch pad so that they can scratch to their heart’s content and the sofa still stays safe and stylish
• Changeable Catnip: Two dangling toy balls add just the right amount of fun to keep them swatting, jumping, and stalking like the little hunter they are
Commenting on the launch, Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group said, “At Sleepyhead, our ethos is rooted in modern living — designing products that enhance the way Young Urban India experiences its homes. For pet parents, two concerns stand out: cats get bored easily, and most homes aren’t designed to keep them engaged. Add to that the scattered nature of their favourite spots — a cozy hideout in one corner, a scratching post in another — and there’s a clear opportunity to bring structure to this chaos. The Purr-fect Couch is our answer: a thoughtfully designed piece that blends our expertise in human comfort with Supertails’ deep understanding of feline wellbeing, creating a shared space where both can truly feel at home.”
Talking about the launch, Vineet Khanna, Co-founder, Supertails said, “Indian pet parents are increasingly prioritising their pets' wellbeing — and they’re willing to invest in it. India’s pet care market is projected to touch Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade, making it clear that we’re in the middle of a massive shift when it comes to pet care. That’s why, when Sleepyhead approached us for a collaboration rooted in design and comfort for cats, it felt like a natural extension of our shared vision.”
Amplified across Sleepyhead’s social platforms, this limited-edition launch aims to delight the growing community of pet parents while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to designing for modern-day relationships. Known for its bold and unconventional offerings, Sleepyhead continues to break the mould, whether it was the Pride Sofa under the “Straight Isn’t the Default” campaign or now with the Cat Sofa that honours the unspoken bond between pets and their parents. This International Cat Day, Sleepyhead isn’t just celebrating cats, it is celebrating the shared moments, companionship, and comfort that truly make a house a home.
Built for co-lounging, the cat sofa blends contemporary design with pet-friendly features, offering a thoughtful twist on shared comfort-
• Play Cubbies: Two cosy play spaces for the cats to hide and still be in their parent’s reach
• Scratch Pad: A designated scratch pad so that they can scratch to their heart’s content and the sofa still stays safe and stylish
• Changeable Catnip: Two dangling toy balls add just the right amount of fun to keep them swatting, jumping, and stalking like the little hunter they are
Commenting on the launch, Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group said, “At Sleepyhead, our ethos is rooted in modern living — designing products that enhance the way Young Urban India experiences its homes. For pet parents, two concerns stand out: cats get bored easily, and most homes aren’t designed to keep them engaged. Add to that the scattered nature of their favourite spots — a cozy hideout in one corner, a scratching post in another — and there’s a clear opportunity to bring structure to this chaos. The Purr-fect Couch is our answer: a thoughtfully designed piece that blends our expertise in human comfort with Supertails’ deep understanding of feline wellbeing, creating a shared space where both can truly feel at home.”
Talking about the launch, Vineet Khanna, Co-founder, Supertails said, “Indian pet parents are increasingly prioritising their pets' wellbeing — and they’re willing to invest in it. India’s pet care market is projected to touch Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade, making it clear that we’re in the middle of a massive shift when it comes to pet care. That’s why, when Sleepyhead approached us for a collaboration rooted in design and comfort for cats, it felt like a natural extension of our shared vision.”
Amplified across Sleepyhead’s social platforms, this limited-edition launch aims to delight the growing community of pet parents while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to designing for modern-day relationships. Known for its bold and unconventional offerings, Sleepyhead continues to break the mould, whether it was the Pride Sofa under the “Straight Isn’t the Default” campaign or now with the Cat Sofa that honours the unspoken bond between pets and their parents. This International Cat Day, Sleepyhead isn’t just celebrating cats, it is celebrating the shared moments, companionship, and comfort that truly make a house a home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment