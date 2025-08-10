403
Belarus’s president states he will not run for presidency for another term
(MENAFN) Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s president since 1994, declared on Friday that he does not intend to run for another term.
In an interview aired partially on the country’s state television, Lukashenko revealed that he had been prepared to step down even during the 2020 election but was persuaded otherwise by public opinion. “Honestly speaking, for the second time in my life, I was already prepared to step down during the previous elections, knowing that people would undoubtedly support me and so on,” he said. “But they said—no, we are not ready. And it was framed as if I were a traitor who wanted to flee. So I had to stay.”
The longtime leader also dismissed speculation about grooming his son Nikolai as his successor. “No, he is not a successor. I knew you would ask about this,” Lukashenko stated. “No, no. Ask him yourself; you might hurt his feelings very much.”
He described Nikolai as holding “somewhat oppositional views within limits,” but added that his son supports his actions and possesses sharp insight.
Regarding who might take over leadership in the future, Lukashenko expressed hope that his successor would be “a reasonable, normal person.”
