CENTCOM Changes Command in Florida Ceremony
(MENAFN) General Michael Erik officially transferred command of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday to US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper.
The handover ceremony took place at the Tampa Convention Center in Florida, attended by Pentagon officials and defense representatives from allied nations.
"I know that under the leadership of Adm. Brad Cooper, with the support of the Defense Department and Joint Staff, the counsel and contributions of our allies and partners, and support of our headquarters and component teams, the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, coastguardsmen, and Guardians of Central Command who serve this nation on the front lines of freedom will always succeed," stated Kurilla.
General Kurilla had been at the helm of CENTCOM since April 2022, overseeing US military operations across the Middle East.
Admiral Cooper, who was the deputy commander before stepping into this new role, praised Kurilla’s leadership, saying the command and the entire joint force have performed “exceptionally" under his guidance.
"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead America's sons and daughters as we support the important mission of enhancing regional security and stability in the Central Command region," expressed Cooper.
As the new CENTCOM commander, Cooper will manage all US military operations across a 21-country jurisdiction, covering the Middle East and Central Asia.
