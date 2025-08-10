Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Russia's Saratov Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to BBC News Russian , as reported by Ukrinform.

The governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Saratov overnight, resulting in damage to one of the industrial facilities. He did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, local residents began sharing videos of the nighttime strike, showing plumes of smoke and open flames-likely at the local oil refinery.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily closed the local airport for takeoff and landing. This occurred shortly after Busargin, citing military sources, warned of a potential drone threat.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense forces had“destroyed and intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones” overnight.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a drone attack recently caused fires at the Afipsky oil refinery and a military site in Krasnodar Territory.