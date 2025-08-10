403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IOC Hails U.S. Task Force as Key to Flawless 2028 LA Olympics
(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has praised the U.S. government’s newly formed task force aimed at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, describing it as "essential" for guaranteeing broad participation and flawless event execution.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House task force on LA28, which he will lead alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and several key cabinet officials.
The task force’s mission is to coordinate federal efforts in three vital areas: boosting security measures at Olympic venues, optimizing transportation infrastructure, and accelerating visa approvals for international athletes, journalists, and officials.
In an exclusive statement to media on Saturday, an IOC spokesperson said, "The IOC welcomes the creation of a dedicated U.S. government task force for the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA28. It builds on the Organizing Committee's strong relationship with the administration and key federal agencies, which will play a vital role in delivering the Games - particularly in the areas of security, transport and visa processes."
"These efforts are essential to ensuring universal participation and an inclusive, seamless experience for all athletes, stakeholders and spectators. This latest announcement highlights the Federal government's proactive support for LA28, and we appreciate the continued engagement at the highest levels," the statement added.
Los Angeles, host of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, revealed its initial event schedule last month. The 2028 Summer Games will be the first held in the United States since Atlanta in 1996.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House task force on LA28, which he will lead alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and several key cabinet officials.
The task force’s mission is to coordinate federal efforts in three vital areas: boosting security measures at Olympic venues, optimizing transportation infrastructure, and accelerating visa approvals for international athletes, journalists, and officials.
In an exclusive statement to media on Saturday, an IOC spokesperson said, "The IOC welcomes the creation of a dedicated U.S. government task force for the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA28. It builds on the Organizing Committee's strong relationship with the administration and key federal agencies, which will play a vital role in delivering the Games - particularly in the areas of security, transport and visa processes."
"These efforts are essential to ensuring universal participation and an inclusive, seamless experience for all athletes, stakeholders and spectators. This latest announcement highlights the Federal government's proactive support for LA28, and we appreciate the continued engagement at the highest levels," the statement added.
Los Angeles, host of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, revealed its initial event schedule last month. The 2028 Summer Games will be the first held in the United States since Atlanta in 1996.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment