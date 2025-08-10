403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Praises Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday expressed appreciation for the advancements in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.
According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the discussion covered relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, along with other regional matters.
Erdogan described the recent developments toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as gratifying, emphasizing that achieving a durable peace and stable environment would further enhance peace and stability across the broader region.
He affirmed that Türkiye will maintain its necessary support to achieve this objective.
On Friday, President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump endorsed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit held at the White House.
The pact seeks to resolve decades-long hostilities between the Southern Caucasus neighbors, including commitments to halt armed clashes, reopen transportation links, and restore diplomatic relations.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in multiple cross-border conflicts since the late 1980s, most notably the fighting in 2020 when Azerbaijan regained control of its Karabakh region.
According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the discussion covered relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, along with other regional matters.
Erdogan described the recent developments toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as gratifying, emphasizing that achieving a durable peace and stable environment would further enhance peace and stability across the broader region.
He affirmed that Türkiye will maintain its necessary support to achieve this objective.
On Friday, President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump endorsed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit held at the White House.
The pact seeks to resolve decades-long hostilities between the Southern Caucasus neighbors, including commitments to halt armed clashes, reopen transportation links, and restore diplomatic relations.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in multiple cross-border conflicts since the late 1980s, most notably the fighting in 2020 when Azerbaijan regained control of its Karabakh region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment