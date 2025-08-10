Hayden Feels Gambhir Should Have Toned Down In Spat With Oval Curator
Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange of words with the Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis ahead of the fifth Test and was heard telling him“you don't tell us what we need to do” while pointing fingers at the groundstaff.
“They (curators) can get pretty protective about the surfaces. This is a typical case in England. It is a bit of a flex, here we are, final Test match, this is my venue, and they are going to try and make it difficult on Gautam Gambhir,” Hayden said on 'All Over Bar The Cricket'.
“But I think he's got every right to tone it down. He could have used better language. But the reality is, his team is trying to train ahead of the most important Test match,” Hayden added.
With England leading the series 2-1 after the fourth Test, India needed a win to draw the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.Read Also Gill To Lead North Zone In Duleep Trophy After Stellar England Tour DPS Srinagar U-17 Team Wins Amira Kadal Cricket Tournament
India eventually went on to win the final match of the series in thrilling fashion, by a slender margin of six runs.
According to India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak the tiff took place after Fortis asked the Indian coaching staff to stay 2.5 metres away from the main square, despite them not wearing spikes, prompting frustration from the visiting camp.
Gambhir replied“You don't tell any of us what we need to do... you have no right to tell us. You are just a groundsman, nothing beyond.”
