Real Kashmir Take On NEROCA FC In Durand Cup Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC is set to battle local favourites NEROCA FC on Sunday in a crucial Group F matchup of the 134th Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

The game kicks off at 4:00 PM and will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2 HD). It will also be available for livestreaming on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

A win for either team could secure qualification for the next round of the prestigious tournament.

Led by head coach Ishfaq Ahmad, the Snow Leopards bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to Indian Navy FT in the opener with a 2-1 triumph over TRAU FC in their next game.

Forward Marat Tareck from Russia and midfielder Rohen Singh have been leading the attack for the Srinagar-based club.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC drew 1-1 with TRAU FC and 0-0 against Indian Navy FT.

Sunday's game is crucial for Real Kashmir's hopes of making the next round. Indian Navy sit on top of Group F standings with 4 points, with the Snow Leopards on 3, NEROCA on 2 and TRAU on 1. A win could send either team to the next round, and playing at NEROCA FC's home ground will make the task more daunting for Real Kashmir.

However, Ishfaq believes his team can find a way to win.

“It's going to be a tough match against NEROCA on their home ground,” Ahmed said at a pregame press conference.“The entire ground will be cheering for them and we have to fight the mental battle. The atmosphere will be electric, but we know what's required to get the three points.”