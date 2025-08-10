Turkmenistan Markets High-Volume Agricultural Commodities Via State Exchange

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan has listed a substantial volume of agricultural commodities for Auction Nos. 175 and 179, Trend reports via the exchange.

Among the featured offerings are 21 tons of unrefined glycyrrhizic acid obtained from licorice root, submitted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. The commodity, registered under bid No. 783746, is offered on FCA terms from Turkmenabat city, with prepayment required. Also submitted by the same ministry, under bid No. 784541, are 446 tons of unrefined dried licorice roots and rhizomes, similarly situated in Turkmenabat and subject to identical terms.

A significant portion of the auction is comprised of cotton fiber designated for export, contributed by the "Turkmenpagta" State Concern under bid No. 774092. The fiber spans harvests from 2019 to 2023 and includes multiple sorts within the 4/5 type classification. Quantities vary from limited allocations such as 2.02 tons of 5-sort fiber from the 2023 harvest to larger lots, including 414.24 tons of 4-sort fiber from the same year. Pricing for these lots ranges from $18,395 to $28,300 per ton, with the total value for select consignments exceeding several million U.S. dollars. All fiber is offered on a prepayment basis, with delivery at the buyer's expense, and originates from across the Ahal, Mary, Lebap, Balkan, and Daşoguz regions.

Also listed are three lots of cottonseed oil soapstock, each comprising 120 tons and intended for export. Offered by the State Association of Food Industry of Turkmenistan under bids No. 789113, 789114, and 789115, respectively, the lots originate from Mary, Lebap, and Dashoguz regions. Each unit is priced at $1,755 and offered under standard prepayment and buyer-arranged delivery terms.

Concluding the agricultural segment is a large offering of 1st-grade wheat flour, totaling 3,000 tons. Submitted by the State Association Turkmengallaönümleri under bid No. 789933, the flour is priced at $5,130 per ton, bringing the total value of the lot to $15.39 million. The commodity is available for export from multiple regions under identical payment and shipment conditions.