Dr. Thomas Pane Answers A Common Question: Do I Need A Tummy Tuck Or Just Liposuction?

In a recent video Q&A, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Pane breaks down the differences between tummy tuck, revision surgery, and liposuction, helping patients choose the right path after weight loss or prior surgery.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many patients who've undergone prior abdominal surgery or experienced significant weight loss struggle to decide whether they need a tummy tuck revision, a full abdominoplasty, or simply liposuction to achieve their aesthetic goals. In a recent installment of his video series, 'Ask Dr. Pane,' board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Pane helps patients understand the key differences-and how to know what's right for their body.

"If the abdominal wall is still rounded or lax, liposuction alone won't fix it," said Dr. Pane. "That's when you may need to revisit the plication, or muscle tightening, as part of a tummy tuck revision. It's about tailoring the solution to each patient's unique anatomy and goals."

Dr. Pane's expert evaluation includes:



Assessment of abdominal wall integrity and diastasis

Determining whether prior plication was too aggressive or insufficient

Evaluating fat volume and skin laxity for liposuction candidacy

Considering scar position and healing from previous procedures Outlining options for minimally invasive revision or full abdominoplasty

In the featured case, a patient from Jupiter, FL, had previously undergone a muscle repair and umbilical float, then lost approximately 30 pounds. Residual roundness and excess skin raised the question of what procedure might be appropriate. Dr. Pane emphasizes that personalized care and physical evaluation are critical: photographs alone can't always reveal the full picture.

"When patients lose weight or go through pregnancy after abdominal surgery, the muscles and skin may respond in different ways," he explained. "Revision isn't always necessary, but when it is, we want to make sure it's done safely and effectively."

Watch the full tummy tuck Q&A with Dr. Pane here:

