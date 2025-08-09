Scientists Grow Rare 'Meteorite Diamond' In Lab, Harder Than Any On Earth

In a major scientific achievement, Chinese researchers have created a rare type of diamond called hexagonal diamond, which is naturally found only in meteorites. The research, published in Nature, is being called a milestone in the search for superhard materials. Scientists from the Centre for High-Pressure Science & Technology Advanced Research transformed graphite into high-purity hexagonal diamond under carefully controlled high-temperature, high-pressure, and quasi-hydrostatic conditions.

What makes it different from normal diamonds

Most diamonds on Earth are cubic in structure. Hexagonal diamonds, also known as lonsdaleites, have a stronger atomic arrangement, which could make them harder than ordinary diamonds. Regular diamonds, while extremely hard, can still have weaknesses due to slippage along certain atomic planes.

Earlier lab attempts often ended up producing ordinary cubic diamonds instead of hexagonal ones. This time, researchers used ultra-pure natural graphite single crystals as raw material and tracked the transformation in real time with in-situ X-ray monitoring. This helped prevent defects and produce perfectly formed micrometre-sized hexagonal diamond blocks.

Expert views on the achievement

Lead researcher Yang Liuxiang said the method solves long-standing challenges in making hexagonal diamonds, creating a new foundation for future material innovation. High-pressure science expert Ho-kwang Mao, a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, called it a 'new pathway' for developing next-generation superhard materials and advanced electronic devices.

Possible future uses

The laboratory-grown hexagonal diamond, currently at a hundred-micron scale, could be used in industries that require extreme durability. Scientists believe it may also have advanced electronic applications and could outperform traditional diamonds in many uses.