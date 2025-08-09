Scientists Grow Rare 'Meteorite Diamond' In Lab, Harder Than Any On Earth
In a major scientific achievement, Chinese researchers have created a rare type of diamond called hexagonal diamond, which is naturally found only in meteorites. The research, published in Nature, is being called a milestone in the search for superhard materials. Scientists from the Centre for High-Pressure Science & Technology Advanced Research transformed graphite into high-purity hexagonal diamond under carefully controlled high-temperature, high-pressure, and quasi-hydrostatic conditions.
What makes it different from normal diamonds
Most diamonds on Earth are cubic in structure. Hexagonal diamonds, also known as lonsdaleites, have a stronger atomic arrangement, which could make them harder than ordinary diamonds. Regular diamonds, while extremely hard, can still have weaknesses due to slippage along certain atomic planes.
Earlier lab attempts often ended up producing ordinary cubic diamonds instead of hexagonal ones. This time, researchers used ultra-pure natural graphite single crystals as raw material and tracked the transformation in real time with in-situ X-ray monitoring. This helped prevent defects and produce perfectly formed micrometre-sized hexagonal diamond blocks.
Chinese researchers have succeeded in synthesizing the hundred-micron-scale hexagonal diamond, a material primarily found in meteorites, which is harder than the ordinary diamond found on Earth study, published in the journal Nature, promises to redefine the limits of... twitter/xf6IXMNSzI
- China Science (@ChinaScience) July 31, 2025
Expert views on the achievement
Lead researcher Yang Liuxiang said the method solves long-standing challenges in making hexagonal diamonds, creating a new foundation for future material innovation. High-pressure science expert Ho-kwang Mao, a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, called it a 'new pathway' for developing next-generation superhard materials and advanced electronic devices.
Possible future uses
The laboratory-grown hexagonal diamond, currently at a hundred-micron scale, could be used in industries that require extreme durability. Scientists believe it may also have advanced electronic applications and could outperform traditional diamonds in many uses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment