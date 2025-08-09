Aaron Fraser Marks 5 Years Of The Action Sports Club With #1 International Best-Selling Sponsorship Guide

The Modern Playbook for Sponsorship and Cash Flow helps athletes get sponsored, grow their brand, and turn passion into profit.

Kelowna, BC, Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- August 2025 - From racing snowmobiles on frozen Canadian tracks to becoming a #1 international bestselling author, Aaron Fraser, founder of The Action Sports Club, is marking five official years in business by launching a mission that empowers action sports athletes to turn their passion into profit.

Fraser's new book, The Modern Playbook for Sponsorship and Cash Flow, has hit #1 in more than 25+ categories across six countries, including top spots in Motorsports, Social Media, Tech Culture, and Sports & Outdoors. Designed as a comprehensive guide for amateur and professional athletes, the book offers step-by-step strategies for getting sponsored, building a personal brand, and generating consistent income-without needing to go pro.

"This isn't just about sponsorships," Fraser explains. "It's about helping athletes create leverage and financial freedom while protecting the future of our sports at the grassroots level."

A Life-Changing Turning Point

Fraser's journey began as a factory-sponsored Polaris racer, but after a series of career-ending injuries and a near-death experience, his trajectory shifted. With no clear path forward and his family's dealership sold, he realized he needed to reinvent how athletes could stay in the game-without burning out or selling out.

The turning point came in 2016 in a basement suite in Merritt, British Columbia. Tired of trading his passion for a paycheck in oil and gas, Fraser built a system to help riders fund their sport sustainably. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown framework that has now helped over 3,000 athletes get sponsorships, grow audiences, and create lasting income streams through content, coaching, and community.

About the Book

Released in early 2025, The Modern Playbook for Sponsorship and Cash Flow is now recognized as the definitive guide for athletes seeking real-world strategies to:



Get sponsored by brands, local businesses, and national companies

Monetize content through social media, YouTube, and affiliate marketing

Grow a personal brand that attracts opportunities

Build long-term income through community and coaching Avoid burnout while staying true to the sport they love

The book has ranked #1 in the USA, Canada, UK, India, Australia, Brazil, and Italy-a testament to its relevance across all action sports, from motocross and snowmobiling to BMX, skateboarding, and mountain biking.

What's Next for The Action Sports Club?

Now a thriving coaching and educational platform, The Action Sports Club (ASC) provides step-by-step programs, business strategy, and brand-building tools for athletes worldwide. Fraser's team is currently planning privately-owned motorsports ranches-training grounds built to support the ASC community both online and offline.

About The Action Sports Club

The Action Sports Club helps athletes turn their passion into leverage. Through expert coaching, proven frameworks, and a supportive global community, ASC empowers riders and racers to grow online, land sponsorships, and create real income-without needing to "go pro."

To get your free copy of the book or join the ASC movement, visit:



