UAE: How Teen Built Business From Home With Mum After Ras Al Khaimah Programme

At just 17 years old, Mouza Ibrahim Al Sharhan is already carving out a place for herself in the world of small business. Together with her mother, she runs Mare Sweets, a homemade sweets venture that has quickly gained popularity in Ras Al Khaimah.

Mouza's journey into entrepreneurship began at the age of 16. With guidance from the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) and its Little Promiser Programme, she received her first business license. She turned a personal passion into a family-run business.

“We started Mare Sweets at home, just me and my mom,” Mouza shared.“All of our products are handmade by us. We began with small orders, and step by step, the business started to grow.”

Today, just a year later, Mare Sweets is thriving. A partnership with online delivery platform Talabat has opened new doors for Mouza, enabling her to reach a broader customer base and manage a steady stream of orders.

Her success, however, didn't happen overnight. Mouza credits much of her early progress to the Little Promiser Programme. The youth entrepreneurship initiative that teaches students the fundamentals of running a business, from management and marketing to hands-on operational skills.

“Before joining the programme, I never imagined I could explain things to people or even be social,” Mouza admitted.“I used to be shy and closed off, but through the programme, I learned how to communicate, network, and introduce my business to customers.”

The programme exposed Mouza and other participants to real-world experiences. Students visited restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses to gain an understanding of logistics, product design, and the practical challenges of entrepreneurship. One of those visits, to Santra, a Dubai-based delivery platform specializing in homemade products, provided Mouza with valuable insights into how small businesses can scale their operations.

“I always wanted to start a sweets business, but I didn't know where to begin,” she said.“Joining the programme gave me the chance to gain real experience and learn how to take those first steps.”

Mouza obtained her business license at the age of 16, choosing sweets as her primary product category. Now, as she approaches her 18th birthday, she reflects on how the experience has transformed her outlook on life and business.

She showcased her sweets last December at a local event organized by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, called the National Touches Exhibition, held at Al Qawasim Corniche, where she learned to interact with large crowds and promote her brand directly to customers.

According to Aisha Obaid Al Ayyan, Director of the Business Development Department at RAK DED, the Little Promiser Programme is about much more than teaching business basics.

“This programme goes far beyond a typical summer activity,” Al Ayyan explained.“We've built a structured, multi-phase experience that combines theory with hands-on learning. Students aren't just participants, they're future entrepreneurs.”

The programme consists of four core stages:

Learning and Knowledge Week: Workshops and training sessions on financial management, content creation, and entrepreneurial skills.

Fieldwork Phase: Visits to local and international businesses, where students learn directly from business owners and observe daily operations.

Product Analysis and Feedback: Students analyze the businesses they've visited to understand what makes a product or service successful.

Project Presentation and Evaluation: Participants pitch their business ideas, reflect on their learning journey, and receive feedback from mentors.

Beyond business education, the program aims to foster confidence and develop essential life skills.“This is about changing lives,” Al Ayyan said.“It's helping young people discover who they are, what they're capable of, and opening the door to a future in entrepreneurship.”

One of the programme's long-term goals is to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs in Ras Al Khaimah. By encouraging participants to obtain business licenses and launch small enterprises, RAK DED aims to foster sustainable growth in the emirate's business sector.

As for Mouza, she's already thinking bigger. "People have started asking if we deliver to Saudi Arabia or other places,” she said.“I want this business to become something huge, not just known here in Ras Al Khaimah, but maybe one day, globally.”