Egypt, Turkey Discuss Gaza, Libya, Aim To Boost Trade To $15Bn

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkey on Saturday discussed the“humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and other regional crises, and agreed to work on boosting bilateral trade to $15bn, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty hosted his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in the coastal city of Alamein for a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded session of talks.

The two ministers expressed a shared desire to enhance cooperation in all fields, especially as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the ministry said in a statement.

Abdel-Aty stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Istanbul in September 2024, to launch a new phase of cooperation. He said Egypt looks forward to increasing direct Turkish investments and intensifying cooperation in production, manufacturing, energy, transport, and tourism.

The talks also covered regional and international issues, with a focus on the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The ministers condemned the“Israeli cabinet's decision to occupy the entire Gaza Strip” and affirmed the need to counter what they called“Israel's arrogance of power, which undermines security and stability in the region.”

Abdelatty warned that Israel's policy of“systematic starvation and genocide” fuels conflict and extremism. He reviewed Egypt's efforts, in partnership with Qatar and the United States, to reach a ceasefire agreement and deliver humanitarian aid to the strip.

The discussions also covered developments in Libya, with Abdelatty emphasizing the need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, dismantle militias, and ensure the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.

On Sudan, the ministers discussed the importance of reaching a ceasefire and allowing aid access. Abdel-Aty reiterated Egypt's support for Sudan's state institutions and respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding Syria, the Egyptian minister rejected any moves that would affect the security and stability of the Syrian people and condemned Israeli violations and its occupation of Syrian lands.

The talks also touched on the situation in the Horn of Africa, with Abdelatty stressing the need to respect Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the Egyptian foreign minister also expressed his appreciation for Turkey's support for the Egyptian candidate, Khaled El-Enany, for the post of Director-General of UNESCO.