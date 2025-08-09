Flour Price Down, Gold Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The price of Kazakh flour declined while that of gold increased during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour fell from 1,450afs to 1,400afs.

However, he added the prices of other essential food items remained unchanged compared to the last week.

The price of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar cost 2,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 2,600afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil remained unchanged at 1,600afs, one kilogram of 400afs Indonesian green tea at 350afs and the rate of a kilogram of African black tea at 380afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,450 afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,500afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol cost 67afs and diesel 65afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity sold for 50afs.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went up from 5,950afs to 6,000afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 4,700afs to 4,750afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 68.20afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 68.70afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 235afs.

hz/sa