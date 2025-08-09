SALIK WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRANDS AWARDS 2025

ABOUT SALIK COMPANY PJSC: The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022.“Salik”, which means“seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai's automatic toll gates utilizing Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates exclusively all the toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. Salik listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on 29th September 2022. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai. ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE: Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers. ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS: The Global Brand Awards recognise excellence in brand performance across sectors such as finance, education, hospitality, and technology. Hosted at iconic venues like The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and Grand Hyatt Dubai, the 2025 ceremony continued this tradition of grandeur at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.