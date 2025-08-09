TBI Agents Investigating Henderson County Officer-Involved Shooting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At the request of 26Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a Friday morning fatal shooting in Reagan involving the United States Marshals Service.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 10:45 in the 1000 block of Center Hill Wright Road, where marshals assigned to the USMS Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest a wanted man. When approached, the man tried to flee in a vehicle. Marshals were able to stop the vehicle and the man exited and produced a firearm, after which a marshal fired upon the man, striking and killing him.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI's involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom .

