Satellite Images, Hundreds Of Coffins In Pakistan Prove Operation Sindoor's Success: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said the satellite images and the hundreds of coffins in Pakistan are a testament to the success of Operation Sindoor. "The satellite images that have come in, along with the hundreds of coffins in Pakistan, are a testament to the success of Operation Sindoor. The frustration of one developed nation is also showing that, despite their efforts, they could not save Pakistan. Their 11 camps were destroyed and many of their airstrips, from where terrorist activities were executed, also came under the radar of our attacks,' the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Operation Sindoor response to Pahalgam terror attack

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases, including Nur Khan airbase in Pakistan.

Air Staff Air Chief Marshal on Pakistan's damage in Operation Sindoor

Earlier today, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the Indian Armed Forces had destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor. "We have at least five fighters with confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW & Caircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said. He also credited the "political will" of the Central government for the success of Operation Sindoor that allowed the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) to conduct the operations without any constraints.

"A key reason for success was the presence of political will. There was very clear political will and very clear direction given to us. No restrictions were put on us... If there were any constraints, they were self-made. The forces decided what the rules of engagement would be. We decided how we wanted to control the escalation. "We had full freedom to plan and execute," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said.