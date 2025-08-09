TN: CBI Suspects False Complaint Behind Custodial Death Of Temple Guard In Sivaganga
Ajithkumar, who worked as a guard at the Madappuram Kali temple near Thiruppuvanam, died after allegedly being tortured in police custody. He had been taken into custody following a complaint lodged by a woman named Nikitha, who accused him of stealing her jewellery from her car.
The incident triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with demands for justice and accountability. The case is being investigated by CBI Special Crimes Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar from Delhi, who began the probe on July 14.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBI to submit its final investigation report by August 20.
According to the revised FIR, five members of a special police team allegedly assaulted Ajithkumar despite knowing the assault could prove fatal. The officers are accused of using excessive force after Ajithkumar refused to confess to the alleged theft.
All five personnel have been questioned, arrested and produced before the court, and remanded in Madurai Central Prison until August 13. Fresh evidence uncovered by the CBI now casts serious doubt on the original theft allegation.
Investigators have found that Nikitha's car never left the temple parking lot on the day she claimed her jewellery was stolen. This finding directly contradicts her initial statement that the jewellery went missing after she had parked the vehicle elsewhere.
Officials have also noted several inconsistencies in Nikitha's statements during questioning. Based on these discrepancies, the CBI suspects that her complaint may have been deliberately fabricated, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to Ajithkumar's death in custody.
The custodial death has intensified public scrutiny of police procedures and the handling of theft allegations.
Rights activists and political parties have called for strict action against those responsible, both for the alleged custodial torture and for any role in lodging a false complaint.
With the CBI's findings pointing towards a possible false theft report, the case has taken a significant turn, raising questions not only about police conduct but also about the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment