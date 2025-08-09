SSU Drones Strike Shahed Storage Terminal In Tatarstan
On the morning of August 9, long-range drones from the SSU's Special Operations Center A struck a logistics hub where ready-to-use Shahed UAVs and foreign components for them were stored.
This warehouse is located in the village of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.
According to the report, the video shows an SSU drone hitting the logistics hub building directly. A fire broke out after the explosion. The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1,300 kilometers.
The SSU emphasized that it continues to work consistently to demilitarize Russian military facilities deep in enemy territory. The warehouses where Shahed UAVs are stored, which the enemy uses to terrorize Ukraine every night, are one of the legitimate military targets. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, on the night of August 2, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck an airfield used for storing and launching Shahed-type drones in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, and the Elektropribor military plant in Penza.
