Pivnenko Inspects Units Performing Tasks Related To Defense Of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
The Commander stated that“Every day we strengthen the defensive capabilities of the National Guard not only on the front lines, but also in all regions. After all, the security of border regions, effective counteraction to sabotage threats, strengthening fortifications, and close cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces are also important.”
Over the past few months, a series of measures have been carried out in the Kyiv region aimed at strengthening the security and combat readiness of units performing security and defense tasks at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and in the exclusion zone.
"As we have done since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale armed aggression, over the past six months, we have analyzed the specifics of these tasks and our experience. We have also made organizational and staffing changes to the units performing these tasks. We have increased the number of personnel and reinforced them with modern weapons, anti-tank missile systems, mortars, air defense systems, and other necessary equipment and technology," Pivnenko said.
He reported that various defense scenarios are regularly practiced during interagency exercises with other military and law enforcement units.
The units are equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles that constantly monitor the situation and collect the necessary information.
The Commander of the National Guard checked the situation at the strongholds and the readiness of fortifications near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.Read also: NG Colonel Zhar: Doing everything possible to prevent another Chornobyl tragedy
“We must increase the resilience of our defenses and ensure the security of critical infrastructure,” he stressed, adding that he also visited training locations where personnel are undergoing training: expert instructors are working, and current combat experience and the use of UAVs are being integrated into the process.
As reported by Ukrinform, Pivnenko visited units and brigades performing combat missions in the most intense front areas in the Pokrovsk sector and the Chasiv Yar area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment