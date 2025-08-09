Pivnenko Inspects Units Performing Tasks Related To Defense Of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he reported this on Faceboo .

The Commander stated that“Every day we strengthen the defensive capabilities of the National Guard not only on the front lines, but also in all regions. After all, the security of border regions, effective counteraction to sabotage threats, strengthening fortifications, and close cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces are also important.”

Over the past few months, a series of measures have been carried out in the Kyiv region aimed at strengthening the security and combat readiness of units performing security and defense tasks at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and in the exclusion zone.

"As we have done since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale armed aggression, over the past six months, we have analyzed the specifics of these tasks and our experience. We have also made organizational and staffing changes to the units performing these tasks. We have increased the number of personnel and reinforced them with modern weapons, anti-tank missile systems, mortars, air defense systems, and other necessary equipment and technology," Pivnenko said.

He reported that various defense scenarios are regularly practiced during interagency exercises with other military and law enforcement units.

The units are equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles that constantly monitor the situation and collect the necessary information.

The Commander of the National Guard checked the situation at the strongholds and the readiness of fortifications near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

NG Colonel Zhar: Doing everything possible to prevent another Chornobyl tragedy

“We must increase the resilience of our defenses and ensure the security of critical infrastructure,” he stressed, adding that he also visited training locations where personnel are undergoing training: expert instructors are working, and current combat experience and the use of UAVs are being integrated into the process.

As reported by Ukrinform, Pivnenko visited units and brigades performing combat missions in the most intense front areas in the Pokrovsk sector and the Chasiv Yar area.