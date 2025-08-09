403
Zelensky Refuses to Cede Any Ukrainian Territory to Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly ruled out ceding any territory to Russia in future peace negotiations, underscoring Kyiv’s unwavering position as international talks loom.
“The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this -- and no one will be able to,” Zelensky stated Saturday on Telegram, dismissing any possibility of compromising Ukraine’s borders.
While signaling a willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions, Zelensky warned that any deal struck without Ukraine’s direct involvement would undermine the path to stability.
He emphasized that while Ukraine is open to peace-driven solutions, any agreements reached without its direct involvement amount to “decisions against peace.”
The Ukrainian leader also emphasized his readiness to engage with global allies in pursuit of a durable settlement. Zelensky reaffirmed his dedication to collaborating with U.S. President Donald Trump and other international partners in the pursuit of real and lasting peace.
His comments came just a day after Trump revealed via social media that he is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.
