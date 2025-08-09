Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump privately arranges army action against drug cartels

2025-08-09 05:49:25
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has secretly directed the Pentagon to prepare for military operations against Latin American drug cartels previously designated as terrorist organizations, according to The New York Times. This directive authorizes the use of US military forces against cartels both at sea and on foreign soil. The Pentagon is currently developing strategic options for such missions.

The move raises legal questions since cartel members are still considered civilians, complicating the use of military force against them. Earlier this year, the Trump administration classified major criminal groups—including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, and transnational gangs like MS-13—as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Recently, the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles was added to the list, accused of being led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces US federal drug charges—a claim Maduro denies as an attempt by Washington to undermine his government. The US has also doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million, alleging his collaboration with multiple criminal groups. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed these claims, stating no evidence has been presented linking Maduro to the cartels.

