403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lula, Modi fight US tariffs
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and fair trade during a recent phone call amid rising U.S. tariffs, according to Brazil’s government.
The leaders discussed the global economic situation and escalating trade tensions, emphasizing the need to address current challenges together and deepen bilateral cooperation.
The talks follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods on July 30, citing the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and labeling Brazil a threat to U.S. security. Brazil condemned the tariffs as unlawful interference, with China also condemning the U.S. for “bullying.”
On Wednesday, Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports over its oil trade with Russia. India criticized the move as unfair and vowed to protect its interests. Trump has accused BRICS members of attempting to weaken the U.S. dollar and threatened further tariffs, which BRICS rejects, pointing to U.S. policies as the real threat.
Since its formation in 2006, BRICS — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — has grown economically to surpass the G7. Trump has also threatened tariffs on Russia’s trade partners to pressure Moscow over Ukraine, but Russia maintains that sovereign nations have the right to choose their trading partners.
Lula told Reuters he intends to propose a BRICS summit to coordinate a collective response to U.S. trade actions.
The leaders discussed the global economic situation and escalating trade tensions, emphasizing the need to address current challenges together and deepen bilateral cooperation.
The talks follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods on July 30, citing the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and labeling Brazil a threat to U.S. security. Brazil condemned the tariffs as unlawful interference, with China also condemning the U.S. for “bullying.”
On Wednesday, Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports over its oil trade with Russia. India criticized the move as unfair and vowed to protect its interests. Trump has accused BRICS members of attempting to weaken the U.S. dollar and threatened further tariffs, which BRICS rejects, pointing to U.S. policies as the real threat.
Since its formation in 2006, BRICS — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — has grown economically to surpass the G7. Trump has also threatened tariffs on Russia’s trade partners to pressure Moscow over Ukraine, but Russia maintains that sovereign nations have the right to choose their trading partners.
Lula told Reuters he intends to propose a BRICS summit to coordinate a collective response to U.S. trade actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment