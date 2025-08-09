403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK progressively sending away Ukrainian migrants
(MENAFN) British authorities have increasingly been refusing Ukrainian migrants the right to extend their stay in the UK, the BBC Russian service reports. Since the conflict escalated in February 2022, the UK accepted over 250,000 Ukrainians under the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, which granted three-year visas but has now closed to new applicants and is seeing many existing visas expire.
The BBC reports that since early 2025, the UK government has tightened criteria for granting permanent protection and work visas to Ukrainians, arguing that western parts of Ukraine are now safe. While the Home Office has always described the scheme as temporary, options for Ukrainians to remain longer had existed until recently.
A legal advisor cited by the BBC said positive decisions on visa extensions are now “extremely rare,” even for disabled or chronically ill individuals. Other UK outlets like The Guardian and The Telegraph have noted a similar rise in refusal rates.
Across Europe, countries are also reconsidering their policies toward Ukrainians amid shifting geopolitical realities. Germany recently proposed cuts to benefits for Ukrainian migrants due to financial pressures, while Poland’s Defense Minister highlighted growing public frustration over the visible prosperity of some Ukrainian newcomers.
The BBC reports that since early 2025, the UK government has tightened criteria for granting permanent protection and work visas to Ukrainians, arguing that western parts of Ukraine are now safe. While the Home Office has always described the scheme as temporary, options for Ukrainians to remain longer had existed until recently.
A legal advisor cited by the BBC said positive decisions on visa extensions are now “extremely rare,” even for disabled or chronically ill individuals. Other UK outlets like The Guardian and The Telegraph have noted a similar rise in refusal rates.
Across Europe, countries are also reconsidering their policies toward Ukrainians amid shifting geopolitical realities. Germany recently proposed cuts to benefits for Ukrainian migrants due to financial pressures, while Poland’s Defense Minister highlighted growing public frustration over the visible prosperity of some Ukrainian newcomers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment