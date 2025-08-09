Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German youth’s population reaches historic low

German youth’s population reaches historic low


2025-08-09 05:09:54
(MENAFN) At the end of 2024, individuals aged 15 to 24 made up only 10% of Germany’s population, marking a record low, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The decline in youth numbers has been largely offset by immigration, especially the arrival of young migrants and refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The youth population share has stabilized around 10% since 2021, with only 8.6% being native-born without immigrant backgrounds. The largest group, 20.7%, are young people born in Germany to immigrant parents.

Demographic decline is more pronounced in Eastern Germany, with states like Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Saxony-Anhalt having under 9% youth representation. Western regions such as Bremen, Hamburg, and Baden-Württemberg show slightly higher shares, just above 11%.

This shrinking youth demographic adds pressure to Germany’s economy, particularly amid ongoing skilled labor shortages, warned Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency. Germany’s industrial sector has lost over 100,000 jobs in the past year, with an expected 70,000 more cuts by the end of 2025. The automotive industry has been the hardest hit, accounting for around 45,400 net job losses.

MENAFN09082025000045015687ID1109906234

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search