403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German youth’s population reaches historic low
(MENAFN) At the end of 2024, individuals aged 15 to 24 made up only 10% of Germany’s population, marking a record low, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The decline in youth numbers has been largely offset by immigration, especially the arrival of young migrants and refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The youth population share has stabilized around 10% since 2021, with only 8.6% being native-born without immigrant backgrounds. The largest group, 20.7%, are young people born in Germany to immigrant parents.
Demographic decline is more pronounced in Eastern Germany, with states like Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Saxony-Anhalt having under 9% youth representation. Western regions such as Bremen, Hamburg, and Baden-Württemberg show slightly higher shares, just above 11%.
This shrinking youth demographic adds pressure to Germany’s economy, particularly amid ongoing skilled labor shortages, warned Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency. Germany’s industrial sector has lost over 100,000 jobs in the past year, with an expected 70,000 more cuts by the end of 2025. The automotive industry has been the hardest hit, accounting for around 45,400 net job losses.
The youth population share has stabilized around 10% since 2021, with only 8.6% being native-born without immigrant backgrounds. The largest group, 20.7%, are young people born in Germany to immigrant parents.
Demographic decline is more pronounced in Eastern Germany, with states like Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Saxony-Anhalt having under 9% youth representation. Western regions such as Bremen, Hamburg, and Baden-Württemberg show slightly higher shares, just above 11%.
This shrinking youth demographic adds pressure to Germany’s economy, particularly amid ongoing skilled labor shortages, warned Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency. Germany’s industrial sector has lost over 100,000 jobs in the past year, with an expected 70,000 more cuts by the end of 2025. The automotive industry has been the hardest hit, accounting for around 45,400 net job losses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment