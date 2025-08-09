Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump requests ‘conflicted’ Intel CEO resignation

2025-08-09 05:09:27
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to step down, citing concerns over his reported connections to China. Tan, who took the helm of the struggling chipmaker in March, was labeled “highly conflicted” by Trump in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

The demand followed a letter from Republican Senator Tom Cotton to Intel board chair Frank Yeary, questioning Tan’s alleged business ties to Chinese companies — some reportedly linked to the military — and warning of possible national security risks. Cotton also raised Tan’s past role at Cadence Design, a California software firm that recently pleaded guilty to selling chip designs to China’s National University of Defense Technology in violation of U.S. export laws.

Cotton pressed the board to confirm whether Tan had fully disclosed his connections and divested from the companies, noting Intel’s federal funding under a U.S. defense program. “US companies who receive government grants should be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and adhere to strict security regulations,” he wrote.

Intel and Tan have not commented, but the company’s shares fell nearly 5% in premarket trading after Trump’s remarks before later rebounding.

The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of escalating U.S.-China tensions in technology and trade. Earlier this year, Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports, accusing Beijing of unfair practices. While most measures were delayed until August 12 under a temporary deal, he has since threatened further tariffs over China’s energy cooperation with Russia — a move Beijing says breaches global trade rules.

