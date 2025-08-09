403
Israeli Military Prepares for Gaza Occupation
(MENAFN) Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir announced on Friday that the armed forces have initiated steps to implement Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial proposal to take full control of the Gaza Strip, even though he previously warned it could be a “strategic trap” that may drain resources and put hostages in danger, as reported by Israeli media.
While addressing troops stationed in Gaza, Zamir confirmed that the army is preparing "to execute the new plan at the highest level across all fronts."
This refers to the strategy officially approved earlier in the day by Israel’s Security Cabinet to seize control of the coastal territory, according to a news agency.
Zamir highlighted that the military is actively engaging with the plan and intends to fulfill the mission “in the best way, as always,” stressing that leadership is tasked with guaranteeing full preparedness and maintaining consistent pressure on Hamas to accomplish the war’s goals.
On Wednesday, a news outlet revealed details of a tense and candid meeting that took place on Tuesday, during which Zamir warned that Netanyahu’s blueprint was a “strategic trap” that could burden the army for years and risk the safety of hostages.
Current Israeli estimates suggest around 50 hostages remain, with approximately 20 believed to be alive.
The operation is set to begin with the occupation of Gaza City, forcing nearly one million Palestinian civilians to relocate to the south, encircling the area, and conducting maneuvers in densely populated neighborhoods.
A subsequent phase would focus on central Gaza’s refugee camps—many of which have already suffered extensive destruction by Israeli forces.
