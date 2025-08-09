Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Appoints Sweden's Ingeborg Richardson As Resident Coordinator In Libya


2025-08-09 05:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Ingeborg Ulrika Ulfsdotter Richardson of Sweden as his new Deputy Special Representative for Libya and Resident Coordinator, succeeding Aeneas Chuma of Zimbabwe.
In a statement late Friday, the UN said Richardson has over 30 year experience in development, humanitarian aid and human rights.
She worked in different areas including west and central Africa, the Caribbean, Western Balkans and southeast Europe, the statement added. (end)
