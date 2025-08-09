403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Climb by 7,000
(MENAFN) New data from the U.S. Labor Department released Thursday reveals that initial unemployment claims increased by 7,000 last week, reaching a total of 226,000. This figure surpassed analysts’ predictions of 221,000 and rose from the prior week's revised total of 219,000.
The four-week moving average saw a slight decline, falling 500 to 220,750 compared to the previous week's upwardly adjusted 221,250.
In July, the U.S. economy generated only 73,000 new jobs, significantly below the market's forecast of 106,000. Additionally, job growth figures for June and May were revised downward by a combined 258,000.
The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, aligning with market expectations.
All data cited is sourced directly from the Labor Department.
The four-week moving average saw a slight decline, falling 500 to 220,750 compared to the previous week's upwardly adjusted 221,250.
In July, the U.S. economy generated only 73,000 new jobs, significantly below the market's forecast of 106,000. Additionally, job growth figures for June and May were revised downward by a combined 258,000.
The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, aligning with market expectations.
All data cited is sourced directly from the Labor Department.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment