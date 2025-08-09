Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Unemployment Claims Climb by 7,000

U.S. Unemployment Claims Climb by 7,000


2025-08-09 04:14:23
(MENAFN) New data from the U.S. Labor Department released Thursday reveals that initial unemployment claims increased by 7,000 last week, reaching a total of 226,000. This figure surpassed analysts’ predictions of 221,000 and rose from the prior week's revised total of 219,000.

The four-week moving average saw a slight decline, falling 500 to 220,750 compared to the previous week's upwardly adjusted 221,250.

In July, the U.S. economy generated only 73,000 new jobs, significantly below the market's forecast of 106,000. Additionally, job growth figures for June and May were revised downward by a combined 258,000.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, aligning with market expectations.

All data cited is sourced directly from the Labor Department.

MENAFN09082025000045017169ID1109906091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search