Centrum Air Begins Direct Tashkentcopenhagen Flights
Dhaka: Uzbekistan's largest private airline, Centrum Air, is set to expand into Northern Europe this autumn with a new direct route connecting Tashkent and Copenhagen.
Launching on 2 October 2025, the service will offer twice-weekly flights between the two capitals-marking the airline's first entry into the EU market.
Flights will run Tuesdays and Thursdays using an Airbus A320-200 operated by My Freighter Airlines. The six-hour journey will carry up to 180 passengers, linking Central Asia and Scandinavia with greater ease.
For Centrum Air, the launch marks a significant milestone - its entry into the European Union market. Less than two years since its founding – in 2023 – the airline is broadening its network and joining the ranks of carriers offering budget-friendly intercontinental travel options.
Centrum Air is Uzbekistan's leading private airline, recognised for operating the country's most modern fleet. Founded on 18 January 2023, as part of a government initiative to enhance air travel, the airline has quickly gained a reputation for safety and reliability.
