Moecc Carries Out Large-Scale Cleanliness Drive At Al Riffa
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve the wildlife and protect the vegetation cover, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, has carried out a large-scale clean-up campaign at Al Riffa.
The project, according to an official statement from MoECC, aims to clean and rehabilitate wild areas and meadows across the country. The campaign saw participation from MoECC teams, who collected and removed large quantities of waste left in the area to ensure the sustainability of the ecosystem and a clean and safe environment for desert visitors.
The teams also worked to rehabilitate the area and restore it to its natural state while enriching the plants and increasing the biodiversity. MoECC has urged the visitors to wilderness areas and parks to maintain cleanliness, avoid leaving waste behind and dispose of it in designated areas. It said protecting the environment is a shared responsibility that requires everyone's cooperation to preserve nature for future generations.
MoECC continues such drives as part of its national strategy aimed at promoting environmental awareness and achieving a balance between human activities and the preservation of the country's natural resources and vegetation cover.
