Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Aliyev: The Trump Route For International Peace And Prosperity Will Lift The Walls

2025-08-08 07:08:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity will create new connectivity lines, lift the walls, and open opportunities for many countries through investments, prosperity, and stability,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

MENAFN08082025000195011045ID1109905336

