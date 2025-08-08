Coloringbook Expands Assortment With Characters From PBS KIDS® Series

New PBS KIDS Series properties July 2025 at ColoringBook

Coming soon the Milo© coloring book, a PBS KIDS series character final art approval by licensor.

Retail display of Wild Kratts and Dinosaur Train coloring books; PBS KIDS series characters. 24 books.

PBS KIDS Series Characters Retail Display Rack holding 96 books, eight titles.

PBS KIDS series character display rackwith Lyla in the Loop and WorldWorld. 24 books.

The new products by St. Louis-based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., are designed for entertainment, merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.

- N. Wayne Bell, PublisherST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ColoringBook expands its product offerings with the launch of additional coloring book products featuring characters from PBS KIDSseries. The additional series include: Xavier Riddle and the Secret MuseumTM©, Let's Go LunaTM©, Super WHY!© , and Milo©. A variety of educational coloring products for children of all ages, educators, parents, and the adult fan bases of these PBS KIDS series will soon be available for distribution. The new products are manufactured by St. Louis-based Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., and items are designed for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.ColoringBook, a property of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., a publishing house, announced the exciting expansion of the company's product line this month. The company currently produces a variety of its own books and coloring products. Other PBS KIDS Character Series products feature ArthurTM, Dinosaur TrainTM, Elinor Wonders WhyTM, Odd SquadTM, The Berenstain Bears, Wild Kratts, Lyla in the LoopTM, Alma's Way, CyberchaseTM, Sid the Science KidTM, and WordWorld©. All products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for PBS member stations nationwide, with direct access on the company's website at . There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93 . The new product lines are available in sizes ranging from 5.5" x 8.5" to 12" x 18", printed on high-quality paper, with bright cardstock covers and varying page counts and binding options. They are available now.With continued investment in new product development, the Really Big Coloring Books company brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of American coloring product consumers . "We are thrilled to introduce new Xavier Riddle and the Secret MuseumTM©, Let's Go LunaTM©, Super WHY!©, and Milo© products to children and families everywhere. Our company is recognized for its inclusiveness, diversity, and broad range of topics. Our primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age who loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.To find out more, visit: .Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum © XR 1 Productions, Inc. Owned or licensed by 9 Story Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.Let's Go Luna © LATW Productions Inc. © and TM 9 Story Media Group Inc. All rights reserved.Super WHY! © 9 Story Media Group. TM Out of the Blue Enterprises LLC. All Rights Reserved.Milo © 2021-2025 Fourth Wall /Planeta Junior. All Rights Reserved.PBS KIDSis a trademark of the Public Broadcasting Service, used with permission.

Wayne Bell

Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.

+1 314-695-5757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.