PULPO WMS Boosts Shopify Fulfillment With Multi-Warehouse And POS Support

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PULPO WMS, a leading Shopify warehouse management system , is redefining how fast-growing Shopify brands manage their fulfillment operations. With built-in support for multi-warehouse management and Shopify POS integration, PULPO WMS empowers brands to run complex warehouse setups with full control, real-time visibility, and accurate order fulfillment.

PULPO WMS seamlessly connects online orders, retail store sales, and multiple warehouse locations in one streamlined system, eliminating the chaos that often comes with scaling.

“Ecommerce brands don't just sell online,” said Thomas Kircheis, Co-Founder of PULPO WMS.“They're opening stores, using multiple warehouses, and expanding fast. With PULPO, they get a true Shopify WMS that gives them the control and efficiency they need to keep up, without chaos in the backend.”

Dimary Rohena, a member of the management team at Shopify-based ecommerce brand Beau Bottles, shared her experience:

“Implementing PULPO made a huge difference: not just in how fast we can pick and pack orders, but also in how much less I have to worry about troubleshooting customer service issues. Everything feels more organized, and we're using our time so much more efficiently.”

How Shopify Brands Benefit with PULPO WMS:

* Multi-Warehouse Fulfillment

Automatically route orders to the right warehouse, split shipments, and manage stock across multiple locations, immediately synced with Shopify.

* POS Integration

Keep in-store and online inventory aligned with real-time sync between PULPO WMS and Shopify POS. Avoid overselling and stock discrepancies. Manage movements between warehouse and store as well as direct shipments from stores to customers.

* Centralized Inventory Control

Monitor stock levels, order status, and warehouse KPIs from one platform, ensuring full visibility and faster decisions.

Whether you're a D2C brand expanding into retail or running several fulfillment locations, PULPO WMS ensures accurate, efficient, and scalable operations across every sales channel.

PULPO WMS is listed on the Shopify App Store and offers hands-on onboarding tailored to Shopify brands. You can also book a warehouse management consultation to explore optimization opportunities for your operations.

About PULPO WMS

PULPO WMS is a cloud-based warehouse management system built for eCommerce, wholesale, and 3PL operations. It helps brands streamline inventory, picking, packing, and shipping with mobile tools, smart automation, and deep integrations, bringing enterprise-grade warehouse capabilities to growing businesses.

