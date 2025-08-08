Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Operation Sindoor Tribute To 3.5 Lakh Rakhis For Soldiers Nationwide

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 9, women from across India are preparing to honour soldiers serving far from their families. From an Aligarh shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh offering free sindoor with rakhis, to self-help groups in Varanasi sending special packets, and over 53,000 Anganwadi workers in Gujarat creating 3.5 lakh rakhis, the festival of sibling love is being marked with a deep sense of patriotism. These efforts aim to bring joy and emotional strength to the nation's brave protectors.

Aligarh shop offers special tribute to soldiers

In Aligarh, a shopkeeper selling rakhis has come up with a unique offer for Raksha Bandhan. Customers get free sindoor (vermillion) along with a poster showing the bravery of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor which was a response to deadly Pahalgam terror attack. This is his way of honouring the soldiers and connecting the festival with national pride.

#WATCH | UP | A shopkeeper in Aligarh selling Rakhis for the Raksha Bandhan festival tomorrow, is offering free 'sindoor' (vermillion) and a poster showcasing the Indian Army's valour during Operation Sindoor. twitter/t08sLZgaMD

- ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

Varanasi women send rakhis through Indian Post

In Varanasi, eleven women representing the Soan Chiraiya Self Help Group and the Gulabo Mata Self Help Group handed over packets of rakhis to Colonel Vinod Kumar. The rakhis will be sent to soldiers stationed at different borders through the Indian Post. These women work under the Deendayal Ajeevika Yojana (Urban) to support their families. Colonel Vinod promised that all rakhis would reach the soldiers and give them emotional strength. He also noted a sharp rise in public participation, last year, 3,000 rakhi envelopes were sold, but in just 15 days this year, more than one lakh have been bought. The target is now over two lakh. On the occasion, Colonel Vinod also spoke to the women about post office savings schemes and insurance, encouraging them to aim higher and use their talents to increase their income.

Gujarat women create a record with 3.5 lakh rakhis

In Gujarat, 53,000 women working in Anganwadis prepared and sent 3.5 lakh rakhis to soldiers guarding the nation's borders. The rakhis, symbolising the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, were part of a special tribute to the armed forces. In Gandhinagar, the 'Raksha Sutra Kalash' was presented to the Army, BSF, CRPF and NDRF in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This unique effort earned Gujarat a place in the India Book of Records.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Bhanuben Babariya said the initiative was to honour and thank soldiers for their service. She also recalled how the armed forces successfully carried out Operation Sindoor to protect the sindoor, a sacred symbol for married women. The gesture blends patriotism with the festival's spirit.

Festival of love with a patriotic touch

From small towns to big states, the bond of Raksha Bandhan is being tied not just between siblings but also between citizens and the soldiers who protect them. As the festival draws near, these heartfelt gestures are making sure that the brave men and women in uniform feel remembered, respected and loved.