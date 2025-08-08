US, Russia Eye Truce Deal To Halt Ukraine War: Report

The Trump administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin are reportedly trying to reach a deal to bring the Ukraine war to a halt.

According to a Bloomberg News report, which cited people familiar with the matter, U.S. and Russian officials are aiming to reach an agreement on territories for a planned summit meeting between President Donald Trump and President Putin as early as next week.

The report added that the U.S. was looking forward to getting support from Ukraine and its European allies on the agreement with Russia.

President Putin wants Ukraine to relinquish the entire eastern Donbas area to Russia as well as Crimea, according to the report. This move would need Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure a withdrawal of the country's troops from parts of the regions Luhansk and Donetsk still under Kyiv.

As part of the deal with the U.S., Russia is expected to halt its offensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, the report said, adding that the agreement's terms and plans were not finalized and are likely to change.

Bloomberg noted that it was unclear if Russia would give up any currently occupied land, which includes the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.

The proposed agreement is intended to lay the base for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. It is likely to be followed by technical discussions toward a lasting peace, according to the report.

Previously, the U.S. had been advocating for Russia to commit to an unconditional ceasefire for the war, which is currently in its fourth year, as a prerequisite for launching negotiations.

