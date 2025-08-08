4 Things John Cena Might Do When He Steps Onto WWE Smackdown After Summerslam

Tonight's SmackDown could shape John Cena's next big chapter.

SmackDown could feature John Cena calling out Brock Lesnar, only for The Beast to appear in person. Both could lock eyes in the middle of the ring, exchanging sharp words as their rivalry heats up.

The tension might grow enough for Nick Aldis to bring in heavy security, keeping the two apart. With Clash in Paris still weeks away, WWE might hold off on any physical fight, but the stare-down itself could set the stage for what's to come.

Cena could open the show by speaking about his SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes. He might tell the WWE Universe how they tore it up at MetLife Stadium and praise Rhodes for the fight they put on.

The 48-year-old could call The American Nightmare a worthy successor to the Undisputed WWE Championship and admit Rhodes helped him reconnect with his babyface roots. He could close by backing Rhodes to lead the company with the title on his shoulder.

If both Cena and Lesnar are in the building, their confrontation could get ugly fast. The Cenation Leader might be looking for payback for SummerSlam, leading to a wild fight that spills out of the ring and across the arena.

They could smash into barricades, throw punches at ringside, and leave chaos behind. Officials and referees might swarm in to break it up, struggling to keep the two apart before more damage is done.

Cena could grab the mic to address Lesnar's assault on him at SummerSlam. He might call The Beast out for answers, challenging him to a match at Clash in Paris. Even if Lesnar doesn't show, Cena could let loose with a verbal assault before leaving the ring. It would be a statement segment with a warning that he's ready to settle the score.